Husky Energy officials are set to appear in court this week to face charges stemming from a 225,000-litre oil spill nearly two years ago, according to Saskatchewan’s provincial government.

The province issued a statement to media Monday, noting Husky Energy is facing one charge under Saskatchewan’s Environmental Management and Protection Act as well as federal charges in relation to the spill.

Information on the federal charges have not yet been released to CTV News, but the provincial charge alleges Husky did “unlawfully permit the discharge of a substance to the environment that caused an adverse effect.”

The company could be fined up to $1 million for the charge, according to the province.

The pipeline leaked 225,000 litres of heavy oil mixed with diluent onto a riverbank near Maidstone, Sask., in July 2016. About 40 per cent of the spill reached the North Saskatchewan River.

The oil plume flowed hundreds of kilometres downstream and forced the cities of North Battleford, Prince Albert and Melfort to shut off their water intakes for almost two months.

Husky's own investigation determined the pipeline buckled because of ground movement. The company has said it accepts full responsibility and is using what it learned to improve operations.

Husky is scheduled to appear in Lloydminster Provincial Court on March 29.

The company has yet to comment on the charges.

--- with files from The Canadian Press