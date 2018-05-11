Humboldt Broncos bus crash survivor Kaleb Dahlgren has moved one step closer to his dream of playing competitive hockey again.

Dahlgren announced Friday he committed to York University and the school’s Lions hockey team.

“My goal is to attend York in the fall of this year,” Dahlgren said in a tweet. “However the school has assured me I can begin whenever my body is ready.”

The 20-year-old suffered six broken vertebrae, a punctured and fractured skull, and severe brain damage in the crash on April 6. Sixteen people were killed and 13 were injured when the team’s bus collided with a semi-trailer on Highway 35.

“Reaching this goal has always driven me on and off the ice, however it has taken on a new importance since April 6, 2018,” Dahlgren wrote. “To play hard and live life for my fellow teammates, for my coaches.”

Broncos assistant coach Mark Cross, who was killed in the crash, played for York for five years.

“I will honour their legacy in all I do as I carve my own path forward at York, on the ice and off, doing my best to always remain #HumboldtStrong.”

"Kaleb is a remarkable young man who fits the type of character person we are recruiting here to York. He is a terrific student and very active in his community," Lions coach Russ Herrington said in a news release. "Mark's recommendation and constant campaigning on Kaleb's behalf were a big reason why we had decided to make Kaleb an offer to become a Lion even before the accident.”

Dahlgren is signed for the 2018-19 season. The team says the offer is open for as long as he needs to continue his rehabilitation.