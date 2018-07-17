

CTV Saskatoon





The human remains discovered on the banks of the North Saskatchewan River near Melfort on Saturday have now been identified as those of four-year-old Sweetgrass Kennedy.

Kennedy went missing from his home in Prince Albert on May 10. Searchers turned their focus to the river after receiving witness reports that the boy had been playing near the water.

On May 17, police announced that the search had become a recovery effort.

On Saturday police reported that human remains had been found near the James Smith Cree Nation. They were transported to Saskatoon for analysis. The Office of the Chief Coroner made the identification.