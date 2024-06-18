Human remains found in burned Sask. home once connected to Tiki Laverdiere murder

The following story contains details some readers may find disturbing

A North Battleford fire investigator discovered human remains inside a home that was destroyed in a fire on Saturday.

“Officials with the North Battleford Fire Department uncovered the remains of a deceased individual as part of the routine fire cause investigation of the premises located at 952 105th Street on Monday afternoon,” the city said in a news release on Tuesday.

“The identity of the deceased has not been released and the file has been referred to Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes Unit and to the provincial Fire Marshall for further investigation.”

North Battleford fire crews were called to the three-alarm fire just before 8 p.m. on Saturday. The city says it was completely destroyed in the blaze, and one man suffered minor cuts and lacerations escaping from a second-story window as the home was engulfed in flames.

The home was an infamous location of interest in the 2019 murder of Tiki Laverdiere.

In May 2019, Tiki Laverdiere was confronted at the home by Soaring Eagle Whitstone, a member of the West Side Outlaws street gang. She was then beaten and taken hostage, according to the agreed-upon statement of facts presented in court.

"Tiki is assaulted by several individuals including Nicole Cook, Danita Thomas and Soaring Eagle Whitstone. During this time Tiki’s shoes are taken from her by Nicole Cook. Tiki is then forced by Soaring Eagle Whitstone to walk from 952 105th Street to 1412 – 101st Street in North Battleford. Tiki is barefoot at this time and her hands are bound by a yellow rope. She has blood on her face when she arrives at the residence of Valene McCallum. This was a residence that Soaring Eagle Whitstone also resided at from time to time as she had her own room," the statement reads.

At this second location, the group poured a flammable substance on Laverdiere's head and lit her on fire.

"Tiki was significantly burnt at this point in time and witnesses describe a disturbing odour in the residence," the judge wrote.

"After that point, Tiki is further assaulted until finally, Nikita Cook uses a knife in her possession to cut the throat of Tiki Laverdiere, Tiki dies shortly thereafter."

Laverdiere's remains were found in a rural area outside of North Battleford several months later.

Ten people were convicted in her killing. Details from the trial have been under a publication ban since last month.

CTV News has contacted the RCMP for details about the investigation into the body discovered on Monday.

It’s not yet known whether the death is considered suspicious.