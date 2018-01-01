Artist Hugo Alvarado has been named CTV Saskatoon’s Citizen of the Year.

Jeff Bollenbach, the general manager of Manitoba/Saskatchewan Bell Media, made the announcement during Sunday’s newscast.

“Hugo is an artist who looks at the world through charitable eyes,” Bollenbach said. “For decades, Hugo’s persistent vision to strengthen the community through art has helped fund countless valuable programs in Saskatoon.”

Alvarado is the co-founder of Artists Against Hunger, a group of artists who have organized a multitude of auction fundraisers over the course of 25 years featuring their original artwork.

Their efforts have benefited numerous community organizations, including the Saskatoon Food Bank & Learning Centre, the Saskatoon Crisis Nursery, Friendship Inn, and CHEP Good Food.

Alvarado’s donations of his paintings and his time have benefited the fundraising efforts of Persephone Theatre, Boys & Girls Clubs of Saskatoon, Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan, and CFCR 90.5 FM Saskatoon Community Radio.

CTV has presented the Saskatoon Citizen of the Year Award for 51 years. CTV Saskatoon accepts nominations from viewers and presents the award to an individual who exemplifies excellence in community service.

Alvarado will receive the award at a reception in early 2018.