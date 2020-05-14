SASKATOON -- With the second phase of the provincial government's Re-Open Saskatchewan Plan — which includes the retail sector — still expected to begin on May 19, Hudson’s Bay has announced it will reopen its stores.

The Canadian retail giant made the decision to close its stores in response to the COVID-19 pandemic on March 17, a few days before the provincial government ordered the temporary closure of most retailers.

"As we reopen our Hudson’s Bay stores, the health and well-being of our associates and customers remains at the forefront of every decision we make,” Hudson's Bay President Iain Nairn said in news release.

"We will continue to take direction from government and public health experts, and have implemented a number of added measures to ensure we deliver a healthy, easy, and comfortable shopping experience."

The stores will have health and safety protocols in place, including "enhanced" cleaning practices, physical distancing measures and changes to services such as beauty sampling, the release said.

The store's Midtown Plaza location in Saskatoon and Cornwall Centre location in Regina currently offer curbside pickup for customers who place orders.

The practice will continue to be offered for customers who still prefer a "contactless shopping experience," the release said.

