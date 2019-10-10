The City of Saskatoon is reviewing the existing bylaw regulations for short term rentals as online platforms such as AirBnB become more popular.

Short-term rentals include all rental arrangements in a home where the host receives compensation from a guest that stays less than 30 days, the city says. Examples include vacation rentals, bed and breakfasts and AirBnBs.

The city is considering three options for licensing and zoning requirements for short term rentals, with differences depending on whether the location is the host’s home or a rental property.

Residents can complete an online survey or attend an open house Oct. 22 at Frances Morrison Library.