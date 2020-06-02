SASKATOON -- A Saskatoon urban farm is addressing food security issues by giving back to the community and donating fresh produce to a local food bank.

“This is a unique and innovative opportunity for us to give back to the Saskatoon community," Bailey Fischl, president and CEO of Pure Roots Urban Farms, said in a media release.

Pure Roots Urban Farms announced last month that it will be donating all fresh produce to the Saskatoon Food Bank that is currently being grown in the Farm Boys Design Corp. research and development unit operating at Innovation Place.

Farm Boys is a company that designs enclosed growing systems, called AeroPods, to enable people to grow produce.

The company bills its system as "space-age farming" on its website.

In the release, Fischl said the first crop of produce was delivered to the Saskatoon Food Bank on May 20, following eight weeks of coordination and growing.

The first harvest weighed in at 28 pounds of mixed leafy greens, according to Fischl, who expects the donation to average 30 pounds per week as more plants come into production.

Deborah Hamp, director of operations and engagement at the Saskatoon Food Bank and Learning Centre said in the release that this donation will help the food bank provide nutritious food to people who need it most.

"When people with good hearts and great ideas come together in a collaboration that benefits community, we know that anything is possible,” Hamp said.

“We are so excited to see this project grow, and grateful for all those involved who are offering their time and resources in support of our beautiful community.”

Pure Roots Urban Farms partnered with a number of local organizations in order to make this project a reality, including The Better Good, Meewasin Valley Authority and the University of Saskatchewan’s Department of Plant Sciences.