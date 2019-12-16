SASKATOON -- Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) numbers show a climb in housing prices nationally while over the same period home prices in Saskatchewan and Alberta fell.

During November, the average sale price in Canada rose 8.4 per cent year over year, according to the CREA report.

However, the average home price in Saskatoon, Edmonton and Calgary dropped two per cent year over year during November.

"An oversupply of homes relative to demand across much of Alberta and Saskatchewan means sales negotiations remain tilted in favour of buyers," the report said.

In Regina, the price decline was steeper, a drop of 5.5 per cent year over year.

The CREA report notes that the national average sale price is skewed by the nation's two priciest markets, the Greater Toronto and Vancouver Areas.

Excluding the two markets, nationally home prices still rose by an average of 6.9 per cent year over year in November.