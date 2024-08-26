Sask. woman accused of murdering her husband makes first court appearance

A woman accused of killing her husband made her first court appearance on Monday.

Lauren Besse, 35, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Danny Magowan, 42.

Magowan was found dead at a home in Corman Park, Saskatchewan on Friday morning.

RCMP said they received a call at 7 a.m. with a report of an injured man. Paramedics declared him dead at the scene.

Magowan and Besse had been married for eight years, according to a June Facebook post by Besse, celebrating the anniversary.

Danny Magowan and Lauren Besse celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary in June, according to a Facebook post. (Source: Facebook)

"Through life's highs and lows, we've remained unwavering in our love and support for each other," the post reads.

Besse sat in the prisoner's box at Saskatoon Provincial Court, with her hair down, crying, as lawyers discussed the case.

Nicholas Stooshinoff, Besse's lawyer, suggested a two-week adjournment to organize the disclosure in the case — documents collected by the Crown and police.

Besse was ordered to have no contact with her mother, Debbie Jeffreys, who is a Crown witness.

The matter has been adjourned to Sept. 9.

At that time, Besse is expected to appear virtually from Prince Albert's Pine Grove Correctional Centre.