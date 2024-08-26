Flames engulf duplex in Saskatoon Westview
Smoke filled Saskatoon’s Westview neighbourhood on Sunday evening as flames engulfed a duplex next to the Circle K convenience store.
Crews were called to the scene around 6:30 p.m., according to a Saskatoon Fire Department news release. When they arrived, they saw flames rising from multiple windows on the east side of the building.
Firefighters began attacking the flames from the outside while others entered the suite to search for occupants.
The fire department says all residents had safely evacuated and no one was injured in the blaze.
A fire investigator has yet to determine the cause of the blaze, or provide an estimate for the cost of damages.
(Courtesy: Dean Taylor)
