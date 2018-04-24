

CTV Saskatoon





Crews spent several hours trying to get a grass fire south of Saskatoon under control on Monday evening.

The call came in just before 6 p.m. from Highway 60. Winds were pushing the flames southeast towards two homes.

It took crews from Saskatoon, volunteer firefighters from Merrill Moon Lake and neighbours to contain the blaze, which travelled over three properties before it was declared under control at 8 p.m.

In the end, no structures were damaged, and no injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.