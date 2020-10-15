SASKATOON -- Due to the upcoming weather forecast, the City of Saskatoon’s Holiday Park and Wildwood golf courses will be closing earlier than scheduled.

“The City would like to thank all patrons for their support in 2020 and look forward to another successful season in 2021,” the city said in a news release.

Environment Canada forecasts overnight lows as cold as -12 C over the weekend.

Holiday Park Golf Course

Executive Nine – closed for the season

Regular course back nine - last day is Sunday, October 18

Regular course front nine - last day is Sunday, October 18 (originally scheduled for Sunday, October 25)

Driving range - last day is Sunday, October 18 (originally scheduled for Sunday, October 25)

Silverwood Golf Course

River Nine (formerly known as the back nine) – closed for the season

Lake Nine (formerly known as the front nine) - last day is Sunday, October 18

Driving range - last day is Sunday, October 18

Wildwood Golf Course