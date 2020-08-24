SASKATOON -- Part of Highway 7 west of Marengo was shut down Sunday night after a camper van caught fire.

Kindersley Fire Department responded to the call just before 6 p.m.

When crews arrived they found a camper van in flames.

Firefighters had to act fast, as the fire spread to the ditch and onto a nearby field.

It took crews about 45 minutes to put out the flames.

Kindersley Fire Department says no one was hurt.

Highway 7 has since reopened.