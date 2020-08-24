Advertisement
Highway 7 reopened after camper van catches fire
Published Monday, August 24, 2020 12:31PM CST
Kindersley Fire Department respond to a camper van fire Aug. 24, 2020. (Kindersley Fire Department)
SASKATOON -- Part of Highway 7 west of Marengo was shut down Sunday night after a camper van caught fire.
Kindersley Fire Department responded to the call just before 6 p.m.
When crews arrived they found a camper van in flames.
Firefighters had to act fast, as the fire spread to the ditch and onto a nearby field.
It took crews about 45 minutes to put out the flames.
Kindersley Fire Department says no one was hurt.
Highway 7 has since reopened.