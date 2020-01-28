SASKATOON -- Highway 7 near Kindersley was once again closed following an accident.

RCMP blocked off the highway about six kilometers west of Kindersley following a crash Tuesday evening. This comes after a crash between two semis and a pick-up truck just east of Kindersley Monday evening. RCMP say weather conditions, including fog and slippery roads, were a factor in that collision.

There is no word on any injuries in the most recent accident, or what led to the crash.