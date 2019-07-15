A 90-year-old woman celebrated her birthday on Sunday with a tandem parachute jump.

"Someone suggested it to me about five years ago, and I said 'no ruddy way.' And then I saw someone on TV go for a dive and (thought) 'that doesn't look too bad,'" Wilda O’Brien told CTV News.

She jumped out of the plane at 8,000 feet and couldn't believe she was "flying higher that the birds," she said.

"I was a little apprehensive, but that's to be expected first time of anything. When I was scuba diving I was apprehensive, but I still went down and had a ball."

O'Brien went scuba diving in Greece when she was in her eighties; she surfed at Walt Disney World in her seventies. Now she's thinking of what to do when she hits 100.

"The way I look at it, you're never too old to try something, if you really want to do it, do it while you have the chance, life's too precious."

"It’s pretty exciting that she’s living her life to the fullest. You know, it doesn’t matter what your age is, as long as you’re having fun," Skydive Saskatoon part owner Jordan Metters said.

O’Brien was diagnosed with cancer in 2003 and started chemotherapy in 2004. The disease retuned nine years later and she received radiation therapy. Her current medication keeps it under control, she said.

The experience made her look at life differently – she decided to make the best of what she had.

"I said, 'I'm going to enjoy today.' If I get up in the morning, I’m going to enjoy this day and make it a good day.”