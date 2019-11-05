

Josh Lynn, CTV News Saskatoon





SASKATOON -- A driver's dashcam captured a potentially dangerous incident early Monday morning when a city sanding truck swerved its way through Saskatoon's downtown.

At one point, the video captures an exchange between the driver and the sanding truck’s operator after it briefly stopped.

"Dude are you okay," the driver asks through a rolled-down window.

"Yeah man, I'm fine," the sanding truck driver answers.

After a brief conversation, the truck pulls away and continues to swerve on the deserted downtown street.

Towards the end of the video, the driver of the vehicle with the dashcam can be heard saying, "Hey Google, call the cops."

That driver wasn't the only one calling police; Saskatoon Police Service started receiving other reports about the sanding truck just before 5 a.m.

According to police, other drivers helped track the sanding truck until officers were able to find it after it came to a stop on Seventh Avenue.

The driver was taken into custody and transported to Royal University Hospital for assessment.

'Swerved and sped'

The dashcam video was posted by YouTube user Zach Bell who said he was the driver following behind the truck.

"The truck swerved and sped down the Broadway Bridge so quickly that I had no idea where the truck might have gone. By chance alone, I happened upon the truck again," the video description said.

Saskatoon police said Tuesday the incident was not related to a "physical medical" issue and is still under investigation.

No charges have been laid.