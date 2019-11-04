SASKATOON -- A city employee was taken into custody and subsequently transported to Royal University Hospital for assessment after a report of erratic driving involving a City of Saskatoon one-ton sanding truck.

Police began receiving reports around 4:50 a.m. Monday of the truck being driven at high speeds and sideswiping a vehicle as it was being driven on Circle Drive and into the downtown area, police said in a news release.

Other motorists assisted in tracking its movement until police could find the vehicle, which came to a stop on Seventh Avenue.

No one was physically injured during the incident, police say.

The city said in a news release that an employee had been detained by police.