SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority is advising people to make sure they go the right source for medical advice depending on their symptoms.

People should call HealthLine 811, their family physician or nurse practitioner for minor symptoms like a fever, vomiting or diarrhea. If symptoms worsen significantly or a person experiences significant distress, they should call 911 or go to the emergency department.

People should stay home if they have symptoms of COVID-19 and call HealthLine 811. COVID-19 symptoms include: fever, cough, headache, muscle and/or joint aches and pains, sore throat, chills, runny nose, nasal congestion, conjunctivitis, dizziness, fatigue, nausea/vomiting, diarrhea, loss of appetite or difficulty feeding for children, loss of sense of taste or smell, shortness of breath and difficulty breathing.

People should call their family physician, nurse practitioner or community clinic for everyday healthcare needs - including the care of chronic diseases. \If a person tests positive for COVID-19, their healthcare provider may refer them to an assessment and treatment site for COVID-19. These sites provide in-person care, assessment and treatment for individuals presenting with escalating symptoms consistent with COVID-19, those confirmed positive with COVID-19 who have other health conditions, or those in self-isolation due to travel or a public health directive.

People should also get vaccinated when they become eligible. Phase one of the vaccine plan focuses on high-risk populations while phase two is anticipated to begin April.