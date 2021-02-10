Advertisement
Here's where to find the right medical care in Sask. during COVID-19
Published Wednesday, February 10, 2021 4:07PM CST Last Updated Wednesday, February 10, 2021 4:56PM CST
A stethoscope is seen in this file image.
Share:
SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority is advising people to make sure they go the right source for medical advice depending on their symptoms.
- People should call HealthLine 811, their family physician or nurse practitioner for minor symptoms like a fever, vomiting or diarrhea. If symptoms worsen significantly or a person experiences significant distress, they should call 911 or go to the emergency department.
- People should stay home if they have symptoms of COVID-19 and call HealthLine 811. COVID-19 symptoms include: fever, cough, headache, muscle and/or joint aches and pains, sore throat, chills, runny nose, nasal congestion, conjunctivitis, dizziness, fatigue, nausea/vomiting, diarrhea, loss of appetite or difficulty feeding for children, loss of sense of taste or smell, shortness of breath and difficulty breathing.
- People should call their family physician, nurse practitioner or community clinic for everyday healthcare needs - including the care of chronic diseases. \If a person tests positive for COVID-19, their healthcare provider may refer them to an assessment and treatment site for COVID-19. These sites provide in-person care, assessment and treatment for individuals presenting with escalating symptoms consistent with COVID-19, those confirmed positive with COVID-19 who have other health conditions, or those in self-isolation due to travel or a public health directive.
- People should also get vaccinated when they become eligible. Phase one of the vaccine plan focuses on high-risk populations while phase two is anticipated to begin April.