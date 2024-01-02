SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Here's what to do with Christmas trees in Saskatoon

    The process to drop off and dispose of real Christmas trees in Saskatoon has changed this year.

    A few trees have been dropped off already since the city's tree depot opened on Boxing Day at a new site.

    There's only one drop off location this year, located at 42 Valley Road near the landfill. Trees that are dropped off will be put through a chipper and used as mulch or they’ll be composted.

    The city asks that trees have all decorations removed and not be wrapped or bound in any way. Residents are also reminded that trees will not be picked up from back alleys, street fronts or curbside bins.

    Small twigs and tree trimmings of 60 centimetres in length and two centimetres in diameter are accepted in green carts.

    The new depot is open seven days a week until January 31, between 8 a.m. and 4:45 p.m.

