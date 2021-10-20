Here are the COVID-19 testing, vaccine and mask rules for the Eric Church concert in Saskatoon

SASKATOON -

SaskTel Centre is providing an update to fans attending the Eric Church concert on Saturday as proof of vaccination/negative COVID-19 test protocols are in place.

Pre-screening of vaccination status will be available at the SaskTel Centre Box Office, gaining them a tamper-proof wristband:

Thursday, October 21 from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

Friday, October 22 from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 23 starting at 6:00 p.m.

Fans must present any of the authorized proof of vaccination or certificate of negative test results along with government-issued photo ID to help streamline their arrival at the entrances.

Fans requiring COVID-19 testing must have it done between Wednesday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 6 p.m.

SaskTel Centre has partnered with Prairie Industrial Health Services to offer testing for ticket purchasers:

Thursday, October 21 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Prairie Industrial Health Services (2911-D Cleveland Ave, Saskatoon). Cost is $25 per test. Must present ticket to Eric Church.

Friday, October 22 8:00 am until 5:00 p.m. at Prairie Industrial Health Services. Cost is $25 per test. Must present ticket to Eric Church.

Saturday, October 23 12:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at SaskTel Centre. Cost is $30. Limited availability.

Masks are mandatory to enter the venue and must be worn at all times inside unless actively drinking or eating. Fans will be asked to remove/lower masks to verify photo I.D.

Fans under the age of 12 are exempt from the proof of vaccination/negative test policy but masks are required for all guests aged two and over.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and show time is at 8 p.m. There is no opening act.