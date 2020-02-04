Healthy girl born in emergency delivery on University Bridge
Published Tuesday, February 4, 2020 1:04PM CST Last Updated Tuesday, February 4, 2020 1:06PM CST
University Bridge is pictured in this file photo.
SASKATOON -- A healthy baby girl was born at 7:04 a.m. Monday on University Bridge, according to Medavie Health Services West.
Paramedics had to make an emergency delivery while en route to Royal University Hospital, spokesperson Troy Davies said in a news release.
Both mother and daughter are healthy, he said.
“It’s not often that we see babies delivered in the back of our ambulances so today was a pretty special day for the paramedics who were on the call."