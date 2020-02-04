SASKATOON -- A healthy baby girl was born at 7:04 a.m. Monday on University Bridge, according to Medavie Health Services West.

Paramedics had to make an emergency delivery while en route to Royal University Hospital, spokesperson Troy Davies said in a news release.

Both mother and daughter are healthy, he said.

“It’s not often that we see babies delivered in the back of our ambulances so today was a pretty special day for the paramedics who were on the call."