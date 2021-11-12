Health official calls for 'circuit breaker' in Sask. north due to lagging COVID-19 vaccination rates

Dr. Nnamdi Ndubuka. says "circuit breakers" measures could help prevent a COVID-19 flare-up in the north. (Lisa Risom/CTV News0 Dr. Nnamdi Ndubuka. says "circuit breakers" measures could help prevent a COVID-19 flare-up in the north. (Lisa Risom/CTV News0

Saskatoon Top Stories