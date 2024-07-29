'He's playing stupid': Alberta contractor says Sask. RCMP accused him of impersonating police in Onion Lake

A private security company operating in Onion Lake Cree Nation has found itself embroiled in conflict this month after it says the RCMP accused its staff of impersonating police officers.

Lino Santoro is a representative for a security company called the Federal Land Enforcement Agency, hired by Onion Lake Cree Nation in May to conduct tribal land surveillance and identify drug and gang activity, according to portions of a consulting agreement shared with CTV News.

Santoro said his team wears black balaclavas and drive black SUVs in the course of their work.

In a July 12 news release, RCMP asked the public for information about three people believed to be impersonating police officers in Onion Lake.

The RCMP said three people in a black SUV with blue and red emergency lights conducted a traffic stop and individuals wearing black balaclavas demanded identification from the occupants.

Santoro said the news release came as a "shock" because the relationship they have with RCMP is "phenomenal."

"I almost crashed my truck. I said, 'This is absolutely insane,'" Santoro told CTV News, referring to the moment he read the RCMP release.

Santoro said the Onion Lake RCMP staff sergeant met with them in May and is aware of their practice.

“They knew, the RCMP knew; they were involved in meetings with the council and us. They know; he [the staff sergeant] knows. He’s playing stupid,” Santoro said.

Santoro claims his team doesn’t conduct traffic stops regularly, but they are responsible for enforcing community banishments — making sure people who have been kicked off the reserve don’t return.

Santoro shared photos of the black SUV his team uses and some of the tactical gear they wear — items matching the description of the RCMP’s suspects.

Contractor Lino Santoro says this is one of the black SUVs his team drives while conducting surveillance in Onion Lake. (Courtesy: Lino Santoro)

Contractor Lino Santoro says his team wears these vests while they provide security services in Onion Lake Cree Nation. (Courtesy: Lino Santoro)

In an emailed statement, the Saskatchewan RCMP said it was aware Onion Lake leadership had hired "an individual" contractor to provide “security-type” services in the community.

“Since then, we’ve discussed operating frameworks — including suggested legal and investigational considerations — with community leadership. We have also engaged the individual on the same subjects. These discussions began in May," RCMP told CTV News.

At the band office, the receptionist was unaware a security contractor was operating on the reserve.

An Onion Lake Cree Nation staff member with the band’s Native Justice Department confirmed the Federal Land Enforcement Agency was contracted by Onion Lake leadership, but declined to comment.

Onion Lake Chief Henry Lewis did not respond to requests for an interview.

Edmonton lawyer Robert Hladun, who represents the First Nation, said hiring the private security company is within the community's rights — "exercising its jurisdiction under Treaty 6 to maintain 'Peace and Good Order' of its lands."

“This exercise is necessary given the longstanding ineffectiveness of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in combating the ongoing community safety issues at Onion Lake, which has been under a state of emergency for many months as a consequence of this failure," Hladun said in a statement emailed to CTV News.

The lawyer said the First Nation is "reviewing the mission and scope of the authority of contractors and agents hired to aid in peacekeeping and security."

What was the security company hired to do?

The "consulting agreement" between Onion Lake Cree Nation and the Federal Land Enforcement Corporation was dated May 9, 2024.

In the agreement, the security company was contracted for "tribal land surveillance and intelligence for Onion Lake Band identifying drug and gang activity" and to "make recommendations with chief and band council for security measures and RCMP for enforcement of tribal law."

The agreement said the contract will "remain in full force and effect until July 1, 2025."

Saskatchewan RCMP would not confirm the Federal Land Enforcement Agency was the subject of its July 12 news release, in spite of Santoro’s claims that the detachment ought to have known he was among that group.

“We continue investigating, and working to definitively identify each of them,” the RCMP said in an emailed statement.

In its statement to CTV News, RCMP said it has remained in contact with leadership at Onion Lake discussing provincial statutes “such as those banning the use of blue and red emergency lights on non-police vehicles" and how security officers and police can work together.

CTV News asked Hladun if the contractor is still operating in Onion Lake Cree Nation and is awaiting a response.

On Monday, Santoro said their contract is still in effect, but “with everything going on, I can’t confirm or deny if our firm is operating on the sovereign lands of Onion Lake Cree Nation currently, due to the nature of the firm’s work.”

Onion Lake First Nation is located about 320 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.