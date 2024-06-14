'He killed her': Saskatchewan judge finds Greg Fertuck guilty of killing his wife
Greg Fertuck has been found guilty of first-degree murder and offering an indignity to human remains in the death of his estranged wife.
On Friday, Justice Richard Danyliuk said Fertuck planned to kill his estranged wife Sheree Fertuck in a gravel pit near Kenaston, Sask. in 2015.
“Greg executed a plan and executed Sheree,” Danyliuk said.
"He killed her."
Earlier this week Danyliuk described the nearly three-year-long trial as a “long and somewhat bizarre trial full of twists and turns.”
Fertuck is representing himself and built a majority of his case on the fact that the 51-year-old woman’s body has never been found.
Danyliuk said while it is unusual, a body is not needed for a conviction.
He said Fertuck’s confession to undercover police officers during a ‘Mr. Big Sting’ matched evidence that only police knew at the time.
“The devil is in the details,” Danyliuk said.
He referenced a video played earlier in the trial, where Fertuck used his walking stick to re-enact shooting Sheree.
“It’s chilling but convincing,” he said.
Danyliuk said evidence from Fertuck’s cellphone showed he made a trip to the gravel pit and returned to Saskatoon the same day Sheree was killed. He said it matches the same route Fertuck told undercover officers.
Danyliuk said he believed Fertuck planned the killing because he brought gloves, a loaded gun, and heavy plastic wrap when he met Sheree at the gravel pit that day.
He noted Fertuck was caught on camera going to a car wash near his home on that day. He said earlier in the trial a DNA expert testified Sheree’s blood was found in the box of Fertuck’s truck.
Danyliuk also found him guilty of offering an indignity to human remains, saying he moved and disposed of Sheree’s body as one last act of spousal abuse.
He said there were several details Fertuck could only know if he was the killer. He gave one example saying Fertuck was able to describe the type of gun and that there were two shell casings left in the pit.
“How could he know this unless he was there unless he killed Sheree,” Danyliuk said.
“He couldn’t.”
Fertuck is scheduled for a sentencing hearing on July 4.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Police identify Michigan splash pad shooter but there's still no word on a motive
Authorities on Sunday identified the man who opened fire at a splash pad in suburban Detroit before taking his own life, but his motives remained unknown as investigators worked to determine if he left behind any hint of his plans.
Ottawa Food Bank receives largest donation in its 40-year history
210,000 pounds of food was delivered to the Ottawa Food Bank on Saturday, the largest donation in its 40-year history.
Less than 10 per cent of homeless shelters N.S. promised last year currently in place
Nova Scotia has installed fewer than 10 per cent of the 200 shelters it promised to set up for the province's homeless residents more than eight months after first making the pledge.
80 countries at Swiss conference agree territorial integrity of Ukraine must be basis of any peace
Eighty countries called Sunday for the 'territorial integrity' of Ukraine to be the basis for any peace agreement to end Russia's two-year war, though some key developing nations at a Swiss conference did not join in and the way forward for diplomacy remains unclear.
No injuries reported after camper engulfed in flames in parking garage: Regina fire
A fire in an underground parking facility in Regina led to no injuries, according to the city's fire department.
'We're in pretty good shape': Calgary goes low in water consumption after state of local emergency declared
On a day that a local state of emergency was declared in Calgary, city residents answered a request from the mayor and emergency officials to use less water.
Halifax chef speaks about traumatic brain injury
Halifax chef Lauren Marshall was working in the Bahamas on a special event in February when she fainted and fell from a golf cart, hitting the back of her head.
Global study ranks two Canadian cities high on list of most expensive places to buy a home
As Canadians continue to struggle with the extremely high cost of buying a home in some of the country’s major urban centres, a new global report is underscoring just how expensive some of those markets are.
Foreign Affairs Minister insists there are no ‘traitors’ in Liberal caucus
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly insists there are no "traitors" in the Liberal caucus, after a report from the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians (NSICOP) alleged there are MPs and senators who are “semi-witting or witting participants” in foreign interference efforts.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
No injuries reported after camper engulfed in flames in parking garage: Regina fire
A fire in an underground parking facility in Regina led to no injuries, according to the city's fire department.
-
'They have that support': Hundreds take part in Queen City Pride Parade
The annual Queen City Pride Parade took place on Saturday and was an opportunity for the LGBTQ2S+ community and allies to celebrate pride month.
-
A wooly good day: Sask Parks recruit new landscaping experts
Fifty sheep were hired to take a bite out of invasive species on Saturday at Condie Nature Refuge.
Winnipeg
-
New monument honours victims, lives lost one year after deadly Carberry crash
Hundreds gathered in Dauphin, Man., Saturday to mark the one-year anniversary of a deadly crash that claimed the lives of 17 people.
-
'If they can run, I can run': 87-year-old set to complete 10th Manitoba Marathon race
Age may be just a number to George Steciuk, but it’s just one of many that add up to one inspirational athlete.
-
'I'm just thankful': Indigenous group graduates from University of Winnipeg
A first in the University of Winnipeg’s faculty of education was celebrated at convocation Friday.
Edmonton
-
Oilers guns wake up to chase Bobrovsky in Game 4 win
They got to him. Finally. It did start in the third period of the previous game, when the Edmonton Oilers scored twice on Sergei Bobrovsky in the eventual Florida Panthers win in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final. In Game 4, they picked up where they left off.
-
Panthers hope to rebound from blowout loss to Oilers
There was lots of chatter at the Florida Panthers' breakfast the morning after the Edmonton Oilers blew them out 8-1 in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final to send the series back across North America.
-
'Driving like idiots': West-end intersection bane of Highway 16A commuters
An intersection in west Edmonton has some drivers clutching at the wheel as they commute in and out of the city.
Calgary
-
'We're in pretty good shape': Calgary goes low in water consumption after state of local emergency declared
On a day that a local state of emergency was declared in Calgary, city residents answered a request from the mayor and emergency officials to use less water.
-
B.C. Lions collect first victory of the season, beat Calgary Stampeders 26-17
The B.C. Lions exhaled on Saturday.
-
Stolen Wonderbread truck lands Prince George man in police custody in Grande Prairie
A Prince George man faces multiple charges after the theft of a Wonderbread truck in Grande Prairie on June 6.
Lethbridge
-
City providing free daisies for Lethbridge to celebrate loved ones on Father’s Day
This Sunday is Father’s Day and the City of Lethbridge is helping those honour the memory of loved ones.
-
Jack Ady Cancer Centre unveils Amir and Saker Manji Healing Garden
The Amir and Saker Manji Healing Garden was named after Amir Manji, who went through his own cancer journey, and comes following a $500,000 donation toward the centre from his family.
-
Investigation underway into fatal pedestrian collision in Lethbridge
An investigation is underway into a fatal collision that left one woman dead Thursday night in Lethbridge.
Toronto
-
Toronto politicians, advocates and other prominent figures share important lesson imparted by their fathers
For Father's Day, CP24.com and CTVNewsToronto.ca reached out to local politicians, community advocates, and other prominent figures in the city to ask them to share what important lesson they have learned from their dads.
-
Global study ranks two Canadians cities high on list of most expensive places to buy a home
As Canadians continue to struggle with the extremely high cost of buying a home in some of the country’s major urban centres, a new global report is underscoring just how expensive some of those markets are.
-
Strong majority of LCBO workers vote to back strike if needed, union says
Workers at Ontario's primary liquor retailer are one step closer to a potential strike after union members voted overwhelmingly in favour of a mandate to walk off the job.
Ottawa
-
Collision on Mitch Owens Road leaves pedestrian in life-threatening condition
The Ottawa Paramedic Service says a pedestrian has been taken to hospital in life-threatening condition following a collision in Ottawa’s south-end.
-
Bluesfest adds extra day to accommodate mystery performer
Ottawa Bluesfest has confirmed it has added one more day to its lineup to accommodate a new performer.
-
'Drink plenty of water': Ottawa preparing for heatwave starting Monday
Environment Canada is asking residents in Ottawa to prepare for hot and humid weather conditions starting Monday, as it calls for temperatures reaching above 30 C.
Montreal
-
Rare surgery in Montreal allows 9-year-old girl to live normal life
A rare surgery at the Montreal Children's Hospital is allowing a nine-year-old girl to keep her adrenal glands and live a normal life.
-
Montreal shelters full as demand grows for homeless population
With July 1 moving day coming, homeless shelters in Montreal are having to turn people away from their doors as demand is 'on steroids' in 2024.
-
McGill study finds urgent need to fund Montreal bus network
When it comes to public transit in Montreal, the snake has been biting its own tail since the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, a McGill University study found. The study found that money is needed and quickly to maintain and improve bus routes in the city.
Vancouver
-
Climate disasters require emergency plans for dialysis patients, experts say
When catastrophic floods severed a bridge and washed away or closed highways in southern British Columbia, Mitchell Dyck and other patients needing regular life-saving dialysis had to be flown to hospital by helicopter.
-
BC Lions win home opener
The B.C. Lions exhaled on Saturday. Expectations for the team were high coming into the CFL season and last week's loss to the Toronto Argonauts took many onlookers by surprise.
-
'Severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes' Environment Canada says as funnel clouds spotted in Fraser Valley
Weather watchers took in some rare sights Saturday as storms brought an array of meteorological phenomena to the Lower Mainland.
Kelowna
-
Hunter attacked after shooting bear in B.C.'s Okanagan
A hunter was attacked by a black bear near Summerland, B.C., this week after he shot and wounded the animal.
-
June snow in the forecast for some B.C. highways this weekend
The summer solstice is one week away, but B.C.'s mountain passes could look more like winter this weekend, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
Pedestrian struck, killed by train in B.C. Interior
One person is dead after being struck by a train in Kamloops Thursday morning.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria pulls cash from its financial reserve to help its most vulnerable citizens
Victoria Mayor Marianne Alto says city council wants to prevent some of the issues faced by its most vulnerable citizens, rather than simply dealing with the aftermath, even if it means stepping outside of what's normally seen as a local government responsibility.
-
Images released of suspect who allegedly hit Victoria mall employee in the face with skateboard
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers has released surveillance photos and is appealing to the public to help identify a man who allegedly assaulted a security guard with a skateboard.
-
Witnesses report pea-sized hail as storm hits parts of B.C.'s south coast
Environment Canada says storms tracking over British Columbia's south coast brought hail to the region today, with one witness reporting pellets the size of large peas blanketing his local streets.
London
-
'It brings our culture together': European soccer championships good for local business
More than 100 people gathered at the Croatian-Canadian National Sports Centre on Westminster Drive in London, Ont. to watch Croatia take on Spain Saturday.
-
On the bright side with Julie Atchison
To brighten your week with good news, CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison is showing us the sunny side of things.
-
No injuries in early morning south-end house fire
London fire crews were busy in the early morning hours Sunday dealing with a townhouse fire.
Kitchener
-
Pedestrian hit west of Erin
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating after a pedestrian was hit in Wellington County.
-
Most-read stories of the week: stabbing confession, careless driving plea, and big problems for tiny homes
A shocking confession after a stabbing at the University of Waterloo, a driver pleads guilty to careless driving after crash involving CTV Kitchener reporter, and big problems for a woman who wants to install a tiny home in Kitchener.
-
Police want to speak with man about reported sexual assault in Waterloo
Waterloo regional police are trying to identify a man as part of a sexual assault investigation in Waterloo.
Northern Ontario
-
Global study ranks two Canadian cities high on list of most expensive places to buy a home
As Canadians continue to struggle with the extremely high cost of buying a home in some of the country’s major urban centres, a new global report is underscoring just how expensive some of those markets are.
-
Strong majority of LCBO workers vote to back strike if needed, union says
Workers at Ontario's primary liquor retailer are one step closer to a potential strike after union members voted overwhelmingly in favour of a mandate to walk off the job.
-
Trudeau calls into question findings of stunning watchdog foreign interference report
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has concerns with how conclusions were gathered in a spy watchdog report.
Atlantic
-
Shell processing plant suspends operation, 20 staff laid off
Coastal Shell Products in Richibucto, N.B., has suspended all operations.
-
Less than 10 per cent of homeless shelters N.S. promised last year currently in place
Nova Scotia has installed fewer than 10 per cent of the 200 shelters it promised to set up for the province's homeless residents more than eight months after first making the pledge.
-
Saint-André man dies following collision in Grand Falls: N.B. RCMP
A 20-year-old man from Saint-André, N.B., has died following a two-vehicle collision in Grand Falls, N.B.
N.L.
-
Babies make a racket — for good reason — at infant music classes
Infant music classes are taking off, especially in Newfoundland, where demand is forcing one small business to boom.
-
Princess Anne to visit Newfoundland for 100th anniversary of National War Memorial
Princess Anne will be in Newfoundland and Labrador next month to mark the 100th anniversary of the unveiling of the National War Memorial in St. John's.
-
Feuding Labrador Indigenous groups -- one recognized, one not -- celebrate court ruling
A Federal Court judge has dismissed a bid by Labrador's Innu Nation to throw out an agreement involving the NunatuKavut Community Council, but both groups claim the ruling is a win.