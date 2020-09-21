SASKATOON -- A Saskatchewan family continues to search for justice as the man accused of killing their loved one is on trial again.

Michael Robertson’s new trial is underway at Saskatoon’s Court of Queen’s Bench.

Robertson was charged with second-degree murder for the stabbing death of Rocky Genereaux in 2015.

In 2016, a jury found Robertson not-guilty of second-degree murder, but guilty of manslaughter.

In January 2020, Robertson was granted a new manslaughter trial from the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal because the trial judge had given “inconsistent messaging to the jury.”

“Coming back to court and having to go through it again is really hard for us,” sister Prudence Genereaux told CTV News.

The defence has argued Robertson stabbed Genereaux out of self-defence, after Genereaux lunged at him with an HIV-infected needle.

But the Crown has argued Robertson stabbed Genereaux over a fight about a cellphone.

Genereaux’s family said coming back to court and re-listening to testimony is bringing back feelings of anger.

Genereaux’s sister said the new trial is another painful process in their road to recovery.

“I try and forgive, but I know we’ll never forget,” she said.

The family described the 42-year-old as someone who was hardworking, generous and loved to laugh.

The judge-alone trial is scheduled to continue all week.