SASKATOON -- Ahead the opening of its Saskatoon location, H&M is taking precautions to ensure staff and shoppers follow public health recommendations.

Precautions are based on the provincial health recommendations and include daily deep-cleaning, prioritizing credit card and debit card payments, closing fitting rooms and holding off on garment collection, the company said in a news release.

Directional signage as well as personal protective equipment for all employees is also being provided ,the company said.

H&M is set to open at Midtown Plaza in Saskatoon on Dec. 3 at 10 a.m.

The location will be the popular chain's second in the province.