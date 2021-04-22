Advertisement
Gray skies have arrived in the Bridge City, marking a mixing of air masses: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Thursday, April 22, 2021 6:54AM CST
SASKATOON -- Arctic air is pushing into the province, and as such cooler conditions are here.
Strong winds and precipitation will mark the bulk of our day today. As we head toward the weekend, temperatures will remain cooler than average, but things shift early next week again.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Rain/Snow Mix
High: 3
Evening: 3
Friday – Partly Sunny
Morning Low: -9
Afternoon High: 7
Saturday – Partly Sunny
Morning Low: -5
Afternoon High: 8