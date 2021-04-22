SASKATOON -- Arctic air is pushing into the province, and as such cooler conditions are here.

Strong winds and precipitation will mark the bulk of our day today. As we head toward the weekend, temperatures will remain cooler than average, but things shift early next week again.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Rain/Snow Mix

High: 3

Evening: 3

Friday – Partly Sunny

Morning Low: -9

Afternoon High: 7

Saturday – Partly Sunny

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 8