SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Gord Wyant not ruling out Saskatoon mayoral run

    Share

    A Saskatchewan political veteran may be considering a run for mayor in Saskatoon.

    After announcing his retirement from provincial politics on Wednesday, Saskatoon-Northwest MLA Gordon Wyant told reporters he had been approached to run for mayor.

    “What I do in the future we are certainly giving some consideration to that. I had some discussions with my wife. I understand there’s a job but I’m not applying for it, not yet,” he said.

    Current Saskatoon mayor Charlie Clark announced last month that he won’t run for a third term.

    Wyant, who is advanced education minister, told reporters he wants to be closer to home in Saskatoon.

    Before he was elected to the legislature as a Saskatchewan Party MLA, Wyant served on Saskatoon’s city council from 2003 until 2010 in Ward 5.

    During his tenure on council, Wyant spoke out against the runaway pace of development of big box shopping centres, arguing their expansion came at the expense of established commercial areas.

    In 2017, Wyant made a bid for Sask. Party leader after Brad Wall’s departure, losing to Scott Moe. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto Raptors make two deals ahead of NBA trade deadline

    The Toronto Raptors were active ahead of the NBA's trade deadline, making two separate deals. Guard Ochai Agbaji and Canadian centre Kelly Olynyk were sent to Toronto from the Utah Jazz for guard Kira Lewis Jr., forward Otto Porter Jr., and a 2024 first-round pick. Guard Dennis Schroder and forward Thad Young were then traded by the Raptors to the Brooklyn Nets for guard Spencer Dinwiddie. Toronto then waived Dinwiddie in a corresponding move.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Vancouver

    Montreal

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News