Gord Wyant not ruling out Saskatoon mayoral run

A Saskatchewan political veteran may be considering a run for mayor in Saskatoon.

After announcing his retirement from provincial politics on Wednesday, Saskatoon-Northwest MLA Gordon Wyant told reporters he had been approached to run for mayor.

“What I do in the future we are certainly giving some consideration to that. I had some discussions with my wife. I understand there’s a job but I’m not applying for it, not yet,” he said.

Current Saskatoon mayor Charlie Clark announced last month that he won’t run for a third term.

Wyant, who is advanced education minister, told reporters he wants to be closer to home in Saskatoon.

Before he was elected to the legislature as a Saskatchewan Party MLA, Wyant served on Saskatoon’s city council from 2003 until 2010 in Ward 5.

During his tenure on council, Wyant spoke out against the runaway pace of development of big box shopping centres, arguing their expansion came at the expense of established commercial areas.

In 2017, Wyant made a bid for Sask. Party leader after Brad Wall’s departure, losing to Scott Moe.