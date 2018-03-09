

CTV Saskatchewan





All of us at CTV Saskatchewan are saying goodbye to one of our most beloved colleagues.

John Baglieri, a reporter in the CTV Saskatoon newsroom, died Thursday morning in a Toronto hospital after a two-year battle with cancer.

John started as a reporter with CTV Prince Albert in 2010 after graduating from Seneca College in Toronto. He joined CTV Saskatoon the next year.

The masterful storyteller, who didn’t shy away from difficult stories, came by his journalism skills honestly. His grandfather, a role model for John, owned a weekly newspaper in Sarnia, Ont.

John was genuine, never judged and cared about his stories and the people in them. He had a gift for putting his interview subjects at ease and was consistently able to dig up details other reporters could never get.

He will be missed.

John leaves behind his wife Shu and their daughter Amanda, who will soon turn two years old.

He was 35.