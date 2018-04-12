

CTV Saskatoon





The GoFundMe page for the victims of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash has reached $10 million.

The company said Tuesday that it was one of the largest campaigns in history and the largest to date in Canada.

It was started by Humboldt resident Sylvie Kellington on Friday night, with a modest goal of $10,000. Donations have come from nearly 60 countries.

“Thank you to everyone for your kindness and prayers, your donations, and for sharing this GoFundMe far and wide,” Kellington wrote on the page.

The Broncos organization says it is overwhelmed by the support. It plans to work with financial advisors to figure out the best way to distribute the funds.

Sixteen people died and 13 were injured in the crash.

The Broncos bus was travelling to Nipawin for a playoff game against the Hawks with it collided with a tractor-trailer on Highway 35 near Tisdale.