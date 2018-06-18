

CTV Saskatoon





Two dogs have been euthanized after RCMP say a nine-year-old girl was bitten and seriously injured on Fishing Lake First Nation.

The girl was reportedly bitten by the dogs Friday evening in the east-central Saskatchewan community.

Mounties said in a news release she was taken to hospital in Wadena before she was moved to Saskatoon. Her injuries are considered serious.

The dogs, which belonged to a resident of Fishing Lake, were killed at the direction of the community’s chief and council.