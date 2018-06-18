Girl, 9, seriously injured in dog attack in Fishing Lake community; dogs euthanized
CTV Saskatoon
Published Monday, June 18, 2018 12:15PM CST
Last Updated Monday, June 18, 2018 12:17PM CST
Two dogs have been euthanized after RCMP say a nine-year-old girl was bitten and seriously injured on Fishing Lake First Nation.
The girl was reportedly bitten by the dogs Friday evening in the east-central Saskatchewan community.
Mounties said in a news release she was taken to hospital in Wadena before she was moved to Saskatoon. Her injuries are considered serious.
The dogs, which belonged to a resident of Fishing Lake, were killed at the direction of the community’s chief and council.