Garage fire causes estimated $100,000 in damages
Fire crews battle a blaze on Rosewood Gate North on Dec. 31, 2017 (Supplied: Saskatoon Fire Department)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Sunday, December 31, 2017 11:05AM CST
A garage fire on Rosewood Gate North caused an estimated $100,000 in damages on Sunday morning.
The Saskatoon Fire Department was called to the 200 block of Rosewood Gate North just after 6:30 a.m. after reports of smoke and flames coming from a detached garage. Crews were able to put out the fire in about 15 minutes, the fire department said in a news release.
There were people in the home at the time of the fire and the home was safely evacuated. No one was in the garage and no one was injured.
There were two cars in the garage when the fire began. The cause of the fire is undetermined and the investigation is ongoing.
