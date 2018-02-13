Valentine’s Day is Feb. 14, but many women in Saskatoon are celebrating a different occasion one day earlier.

Galentine’s Day is designed for women to spend time with their girlfriends.

“Galentine’s Day, I find, is just a lovely event to celebrate friendship, and women, and the bond between ladies,” Michelle LaPointe, owner of Michelle’s Flowers, said.

This year, LaPointe created a Galentine’s bouquet, designed specifically for Feb. 13 deliveries.

“There’s been so many orders coming in, specifically for women and friendship,” LaPointe said.

Because of its success, LaPointe plans on selling the bouquet next year.

Comedian Amy Poehler started Galentine’s Day on the sitcom, Parks and Recreation.

Since then, the event has gained traction around the world.