The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations is calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to introduce child welfare legislation as early as next week to turn the system over to First Nations.

Chief Bobby Cameron says that was his message when he met Thursday with Federal Minister of Indigenous Services Seamus O’Regan in Saskatoon and La Ronge. Cameron says the FSIN wants sections removed from the Indian Act that gives child welfare jurisdiction to the provinces. He says it’s time for Trudeau to act.

“National Chief Bellegarde as well has sent a letter to the P.M.,” Cameron told a gathering at the FSIN office Friday morning.

“Ultimately it’s in his office now to say let’s get this done. The words that he said - that reconciliation is the most important relationship. Prove it, your perfect opportunity now is to prove it.”

According to Indigenous Services Canada, indigenous children make up about eight per cent of the population of Canada but represent about half the kids in foster care.