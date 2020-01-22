SASKATOON -- Saskatchewan RCMP have once again compiled a list of the top 10 calls to 911 that missed the mark

The list is shared over Twitter using the hashtag #ReasonsNotToCall911.

The RCMP releases the list annually to remind the public that calling police should be reserved for police and emergency matters only; the force urges people to call 310-RCMP to file a report, and to call 911 for a life-threatening emergency.

Here at the calls the RCMP highlighted this year.