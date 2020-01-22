From wedding planning, a bug in the toilet and a baby bear, here are the top 10 reasons not to call 911
Published Wednesday, January 22, 2020 4:03PM CST Last Updated Wednesday, January 22, 2020 6:56PM CST
SASKATOON -- Saskatchewan RCMP have once again compiled a list of the top 10 calls to 911 that missed the mark
The list is shared over Twitter using the hashtag #ReasonsNotToCall911.
The RCMP releases the list annually to remind the public that calling police should be reserved for police and emergency matters only; the force urges people to call 310-RCMP to file a report, and to call 911 for a life-threatening emergency.
Here at the calls the RCMP highlighted this year.
- 911 dispatchers received a call from a person wanted to know if it was illegal for someone with a pacemaker to use a hot tub.
- A curious 911 caller wanted to know if they threw a potato at someone, would the potato be considered a weapon.
- An upset 911 caller wanted to know if throwing a pickle at someone could get them arrested.
- A caller reported that their personal intimate device had been stolen, but the thief left the container that housed the device behind.
- This caller was having trouble reaching their pharmacy by telephone and wondered if the RCMP could pick up their order.
- One caller was upset and wanted officers to remove a visitor for the house after the visitor forgot to lift the lid before using the toilet.
- A caller asked for RCMP assistance as their fiancée was in a bad mood and not helping with upcoming wedding planning.
- A caller phoned police requesting assistance from a tall officer as they could not reach an item on the top shelf.
- A concerned caller found a lost baby bear cub and put it in their vehicle, the caller was unsure what to do next.
- A large insect was found by a 911 caller, who reported the insect was doing the back stroke in their toilet. Because the insect was quite large the caller was afraid to fish it out and wondering if the local RCMP could assist in removing the bug.