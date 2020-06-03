Advertisement
Saskatoon News | Local Breaking | CTV News Saskatoon
Four taken to hospital after head-on crash near Humboldt
Published Wednesday, June 3, 2020 1:22PM CST Last Updated Thursday, June 4, 2020 12:03PM CST
SASKATOON -- Humboldt Ambulance and STARS Ambulance took four people to hospital Wednesday after a head-on collision on Highway 5 west of Humboldt, RCMP say.
One man had to be extracted from the wreckage, according to a news release.
The two drivers, both men, remain in hospital in Saskatoon with serious injuries.
One other man is also hurt and remains in hospital.
A boy has been released.
The investigation continues.