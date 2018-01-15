Four Saskatoon bus routes cancelled due to mechanical failures
Saskatoon transit bus (Emily Pasiuk/CTV Saskatoon).
CTV Saskatoon
Published Monday, January 15, 2018 8:18AM CST
Four Saskatoon transit buses have been cancelled because of mechanical failures.
According to the city’s service alerts website, Route 40, 13, 45 and 21 have all been cancelled.
Route 21 has a temporary stop on Central Avenue under Route 4.
The cancellations began at around 6:45 a.m.
People are reminded to check the Saskatoon Transit schedules to confirm the status of their bus.
