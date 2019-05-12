Four arrested following collision between stolen vehicle and police truck in North Battleford
CTV Saskatoon
Published Sunday, May 12, 2019 11:54AM CST
Four people are in custody after a stolen vehicle collided with a police truck during a pursuit in a North Battleford residential area on Saturday night, according to police.
Around 8 p.m. RCMP attempted to stop a stolen vehicle that was reportedly seen driving in the city. After refusing to stop, the vehicle headed into a residential area. As police patrolled the area, the suspect vehicle hit a police truck.
No one was injured during this incident.
Four people were arrested and police said the investigation is ongoing.