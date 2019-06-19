Saskatoon lawyer George Combe has been suspended from practising law for 30 days and ordered to pay $22,000 in costs to the Law Society of Saskatchewan.

He pleaded guilty to 10 professional misconduct charges. The complaints involve multiple female co-workers during the time he was director of the Saskatoon Legal Aid office.

Combe was dismissed in 2014 when the complaints came to light.

In an agreed statement of facts submitted Monday at a hearing of the Law Society, Combe called staff “stupid” and “dumber than a sack of hammers” in front of others.

The statement of facts also says that Combe admits his conduct was unbecoming of a lawyer.