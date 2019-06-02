

CTV Saskatoon and The Canadian Press





Former Saskatoon Hilltops and University of Saskatchewan Huskies football player Justin Filteau, has been confirmed dead in a small plane crash near Medicine Hat Alta., that claimed the lives of three people.

Jeff Yausie, the director of Football Saskatchewan confirmed to CTV News that the 26-year-old originally from Moose Jaw was on the plane that crashed after taking off on Saturday night.

The Hilltops tweeted out their condolences on Saturday afternoon.

We can’t express how deeply saddened we are to hear of the tragic accident & passing of Justin Filteau.



We want to express our condolences to his family, friends, and teammates. We’ll miss his laugh, his goofy grin and his most importantly, his heart.



Rest easy brother ���� pic.twitter.com/jVmmWM0HA1 — Saskatoon Hilltops (@SaskHilltops) June 2, 2019

RCMP spokesman Curtis Peters says the plane took off around 10:15 p.m. from Medicine Hat Regional Airport en route to Moose Jaw, Sask.

Peters says the flight was scheduled to be about 90 minutes long, but when it did not arrive, a search for the aircraft began.

He says the plane was found Sunday morning in Irvine, Alta., about 30 kilometres east of Medicine Hat.

Peters says all three people who were on board the plane have been pronounced dead.

He did not release the identities of the deceased and the cause of the crash is still being investigated.