Food Bank in urgent need of baby formula, baby food
In this Tuesday, July 19, 2011, file photo, Similac baby formula is displayed on the shelves at Shaker's IGA in Olmsted Falls, Ohio. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan, File)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Thursday, April 4, 2019 11:07AM CST
The Saskatoon Food Bank says it’s in urgent need of baby formula and baby food.
The food bank serves 17,000 people each month and almost half are children.
The food bank says it’s down to just a few cases of baby formula – something that’s always in high demand.
Those wishing to donate can do so in-person, and powdered Similac is preferred.