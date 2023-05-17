Five-year-old Saskatchewan girl gets surprise of a lifetime on stage with Shania Twain

A Saskatchewan girl who had the chance of a lifetime on stage with Shania Twain last week almost didn’t go to the concert.

Alesha Oborowsky said she didn’t have plans to attend the show with her 5-year-old Adalynn.

“I wasn't gonna plan on even going to the show,” she told CTV News. But Adalynn was talking about how she wanted to sing with Shania someday.

“Then I'm like, 'Mother's Day is coming, her birthday is next month. I'm just going to give her a treat. I'm gonna buy tickets and we're gonna go and surprise her.'”

Oborowsky said Adalynn made a sign that said 'My First Concert' to take to the show.

“They weren't gonna let her in with her sign. We were a little upset. They're like it's too big.”

But they were able to talk their way in.

“There was a little girl two rows ahead of us. It was her first show too, and she was bouncing around and she and Adalynn kind of talked to each other.”

She said they encouraged Adalynn to hold up her sign so Shania could see it.

“Maybe she'll see it, maybe she'll wave, you know, I'm not sure what's going to happen.”

At one point in the concert, Adalynn got the surprise of her life.

“[Shania] was talking and she came over to our side of the stage and she said, you know, two little children, these beautiful children who I have kind of been eyeing from the stage that have been just dancing around having a fun time and, I'm gonna invite them up here. She kind of pointed to our side to the little girl in front of us and to Adalynn,” Oborowsky said.

“It was very random. I was kind of taken aback because I'm like, 'Is this actually happening?' [Adalynn] talked about this for months.”

“They started singing with her and took a few pictures and then after she walked them off the stage Adalynn and the other little girl ended up with a drumstick from the drummer. And one of the crew guys gave Adalynn a guitar pick.”

She said Adalynn become a little bit of a star after the concert.

“After the show, we got stopped probably 50 times by people trying to get out of the stadium and they kept stopping her telling her she did a great job.”

And the attention didn’t stop there.

“The next day she's wearing that little black hat she had and people were recognizing her when we went shopping,” Oborowsky said.

“It's something that I think she's going to really remember forever because that's all she's been talking about. She's telling every single person she sees.”