SASKATOON -- The Prince Albert SPCA is looking for some help caring for five puppies that were found abandoned.

In a Facebook post, the SPCA said the puppies were rescued by a passerby who noticed them on the side of the highway.

The shelter is looking for foster homes for the roughly six-week-old pups. The post said the puppies are too young to be away from their mother, and the shelter is also asking for donations to buy dry puppy food and puppy milk replacer.

The pups are not available to adopt at this time.