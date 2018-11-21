

Construction of a new condo is drawing attention in Shellbrook as the first of its kind in Northern Saskatchewan.

The condo is constructed of 12 completed finished sections which are built off site and then stacked using a crane over the course of one day.

By constructing the modular sections off-site while preparing the build site, developers save money and the condos end up costing less.

This condo building is located beside the hospital and will be ready for tenants to move in as of January 1st, 2019.