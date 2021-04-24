Advertisement
First-come, first-serve COVID-19 vaccine clinic open in Warman
Published Saturday, April 24, 2021 11:09AM CST Last Updated Saturday, April 24, 2021 11:32AM CST
For Saturday only, the booked appointment site in Warman will change to a first-come, first-serve clinic.
The move to turn into a walk-in site is “due to extra vaccine supply,” according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).
The clinic, located at Warman Plaza, is only open for those 44-years and older from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The province expanded its vaccination age criteria to residents 44-years and older on Thursday.
