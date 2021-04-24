For Saturday only, the booked appointment site in Warman will change to a first-come, first-serve clinic.

The move to turn into a walk-in site is “due to extra vaccine supply,” according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).

The clinic, located at Warman Plaza, is only open for those 44-years and older from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The province expanded its vaccination age criteria to residents 44-years and older on Thursday.