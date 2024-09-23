Firefighters battling blaze at Candle Lake Golf Course

Fire crews are battling a blaze at the Candle Lake Golf Course clubhouse on Monday morning.

Photos shared with CTV News this morning show crews hosing down the massive smoldering timber structure.

The building appeared mostly intact, with damage the roof, but the real extent of the fire isn’t known at this time.

The club house serves an 18-hole golf course in the resort village of Candle Lake, located just over a two-hour drive from Saskatoon.

The impressive building sits on the water’s edge adjacent to a marina, and is a popular venue to book for summer weddings.

CTV News has contacted the Resort Village of Candle Lake for more information on the fire response. An update will be provided when available.

(Source: Lesa Haworth / Facebook) (Photo submitted)