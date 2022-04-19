Fire rips through Saskatoon home, causes $450,000 in damage
A blaze that tore through a Saskatoon home resulted in $450,000 in damage, according to the Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD).
The fire happened early Monday morning in the city's Massey Place neighbourhood.
A report of a house on fire, with flames showing at the rear, came in at 2:27, an SFD news release said.
By the time fire crews arrived, the fire had spread through the house.
Two people who were inside the home had safely exited.
One of the people inside said they awoke to a hail-like sound and unsuccessfully tried to put out the fire, SFD said.
The sound the person heard was likely from the fire burning inside the exterior wall, according to the department.
Just after 3 a.m., the roof began collapsing as firefighters continued to battle the blaze.
The fire was brought under control by 3:26 a.m., SFD said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
