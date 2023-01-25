Fire investigator says lack of smoke detectors led to Saskatoon woman's death
A Saskatoon fire investigator concluded that a lack of smoke alarms and an abundance of combustible material contributed to the high-intensity blaze that led to the death of a 79-year-old woman on 37th Street West on Monday.
Police were called to the home in the 2000 block of 37th Street West around 1:30 a.m. Officers tried to find the resident, but the home was engulfed in flames, the Saskatoon Police Service said in a news release.
As crews fought the fire, the woman was found dead in the house. Foul play is not suspected.
The fire investigator says the blaze originated in the living room, but could not determine the exact cause of the fire because interior finishings had collapsed, including the ceiling and wallboard, according to a Wednesday news release.
Damage from the blaze is estimated at $350,000.
Neighbourhood resident Darlene Klyne told CTV News on Monday that she saw flames "leaping" out of the building.
“It’s very tragic, I knew who the woman was. I didn’t know her really personally, but I knew who she was so it’s awful," Klyne said.
"Can’t imagine how her family must feel to find out that she was gone today."
The Saskatoon Fire Department reminds the public that smoke detectors are the first line of defence against fire in the home.
--With files from Tyler Barrow
