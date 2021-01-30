SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) says residents were allowed to remain in their suites at a high-rise building on 20th Street as repairs were made to correct deficiencies.

"During a recent call to the building, firefighters identified concerns with the operability of the fire alarm system, sprinkler system and fire extinguishers," said Assistant Chief Wayne Rodger in a news release issued Friday evening, adding that the fire department issued a notice to remedy for the address.

The SFD says ensured qualified technicians worked to repair the systems, which they anticipated would be operational and safe for residents by Saturday morning.

The fire department said residents would be asked to stay in their suites while the work was completed to ensure compliance with public health orders.

The release adds that the police service was also called to ensure a secure work environment, and to escort people who needed to leave or enter the building.